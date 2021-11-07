Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’ Recreated Perfectly on ‘The Crown’ Set With Elizabeth Debicki

Filming for the award-winning Netflix series The Crown is finally underway after COVID-related delays and the few behind-the-scenes looks that are leaking from the set promise that season 5 will be the best yet. The upcoming season will reportedly cover 1990 until Princess Diana’s tragic death in 1997, and new actors have been cast to fit the progression of time on the show. Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor portrayed Diana and Prince Charles in the previous season, and Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West will be taking over the roles going forward.

One of the most iconic moments from Diana’s life was when she wore the black Christina Stambolian dress to the 1994 Vanity Fair party. It was famously dubbed the “revenge dress” because she wore It Immediately following Charles’ confession in a tell-all to The New York Times that he hadn’t always been “faithful and honorable” to his wife. The Crown is set to depict this event, and photos of Debicki in costume caused the Internet to explode.

“It’s a good thing Kristen Stewart’s version of Princess Diana is out now because no actress is ever going to want to play her again after Elizabeth Debicki’s turn comes next year,” tweeted fashion bloggers Tom & Lorenzo.

Netflix made the casting announcement about Debicki in August 2020. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one,” the actress said in a statement. From the fan reaction alone, it’s pretty clear that they nailed it. “ELIZABETH DEBICKI WEARING THE REVENGE DRESS IM COLLAPSING,” tweeted another excited fan.

“Sorry I’m late to work, I was staring at this photo of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Di and went into a fugue state for 18 hours,” tweeted another fan. “EVERY SHOW CRYING RIGHT NOW FOR 2023 EMMYS BECAUSE ELIZABETH DEBICKI AND THE CROWN ARE SWEEPING,” wrote another Twitter user.

“BABE WAKE UP NEW PICS OF ELIZABETH DEBICKI IN DIANAS REVENGE DRESS JUST DROPPED,” tweeted another fan.

“Elizabeth Debicki wearing [the] Diana revenge dress is a cultural reset,” stated another fan succinctly. No official release date has been announced yet, but season 5 of The Crown is expected sometime in 2022.