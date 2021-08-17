Netflix's 'The Crown' Shares First Look at Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki in Prince Charles and Princess Diana Roles

✖

Netflix viewers are getting their first look at the new faces of the British royal family. On Tuesday, the streamer released the first official photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown Season 5. The image follows the first-look photo of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming season of the popular historical drama, which officially began production in the U.K. last month.

In the first of the two images, which were shared to the show's official social media accounts, West's Charles stands in a suit outside on what appears to be one of the royals' country estates. He looks away from the camera. The second image is of the late Diana, who was first introduced into the series in Season 4. In the photo, Debicki's Diana lounges on a sofa with a letter on her lap, the contents of which aren’t clear.

Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). pic.twitter.com/2QIMOhY1dE — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 17, 2021

This is a develoing story…