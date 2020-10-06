'The Crown': First Look at Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Revealed

✖

Netflix is giving fans their first look at Emma Corrin in Princess Diana's wedding dress in Season 4 of The Crown. The streamer had first teased the gown back in August, when a 30-second trailer for the upcoming season briefly showed Corrin, from behind, in the dress. The new image, however, gives viewers their best look yet at the iconic ensemble, which the late princess wore for her 1981 royal wedding to Prince Charles.

Shared on Saturday, the image shows Corrin posing, hands clasped in front of her, as she looks off into the distance. The white dress she wears bears an uncanny resemblance to Diana's, though the streamer noted that The Crown costume designer Amy Roberts "wanted to capture the same spirit and style" of the original "without creating a replica."

A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin. pic.twitter.com/iYXN66aFjh — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 3, 2020

Speaking with PEOPLE just after the still was released, Elizabeth Emanuel, one of the designers of the late princess' wedding dress, sang praise for the show's design, saying that "the dress looks lovely" and that "they have done a great job in capturing the spirit of the wedding gown." Diana's dress was made of ivory silk taffeta and embellished with lace, hand embroidery, sequins and 10,000 pearls. It featured a 25-ft train that unfolded down the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral and was made of ivory taffeta and antique lace. As for how Corrin pulls of the now iconic look for The Crown, Emmanuel said the actress "looks wonderful in it."

Season 4 of the Netflix original series is set to put a heavy focus on the budding relationship between Charles and Diana. Covering the decade spanning the years of 1979-1990, "Queen Elizabeth and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles, who is still unmarried at 30." As the UK begins to feel the impacts of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s divisive policies and with tensions rise between her and the Queen as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, Charles' romance with Diana "provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people." Behind closed doors, however, "the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided."

The first three seasons of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 15. Seasons 5 and 6 will not be released until 2022 or later.