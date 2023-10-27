'The Crown' Creator Teases Prequel Season

With The Crown's sixth and final season set to premiere its first part next month, creator Peter Morgan just gave hope of a possible prequel to fans. Morgan shared his idea for a possible continuation of the storyline in a conversation with Variety, revealing that he would ideally take a trip back to before Queen Elizabeth II's time if a prequel was to come together.

"If I were to go back into The Crown, it would definitely be to go back in time," he revealed. The Crown's first six seasons followed the reign of Elizabeth II and her fellow royal family members beginning in the 1940s, with part one of the final season set between 1997 and 2005 and part two taking viewers up through more modern times. Despite Morgan's concrete idea for a prequel, he didn't promise anything when it came to revisiting the show."But first, I need to do some other things," he hedged. "Second, it would need a unique set of circumstances to come together."

Part one of The Crown Season 6 premieres on Netflix on Nov. 15, with the first four episodes turning the focus to Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) as she struggles with the price of fame and showing her "relationship blossoming" with Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla) "before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences." In the Season 6 trailer that dropped earlier this week, Prince Charles (Dominic West) can be heard warning of the aftermath of the beloved princess' death, "This is going to be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen."

Part two of Season 6 premieres on Dec. 14 and will include Prince Charles' wedding to Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) and will show more of the lives of Charles' sons, Prince William (Ed McVey) and Prince Harry (Luther Ford). "Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother's death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion," Netflix teases of Season 6, part two. "As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate." Imelda Staunton stars in Season 6 as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.