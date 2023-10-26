Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Oct. 27)

The countdown to Halloween is now in the homestretch, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks this weekend. Before trick-or-treaters prepare to don their best costumes Wednesday, the streamer will treat subscribers to a bewitchingly fun weekend with the arrival of six new titles from its October 2023 content list, many of which are Netflix original series and films. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Pain Hustlers' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass and Brian d'Arcy James."

'Sister Death' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In post-war Spain, Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher. As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants."

'Tore' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "TORE centers around 27-year-old Tore. When the most important person in his life is run over by a garbage truck and dies, Tore does everything he can to suppress his grief. During the days, he continues to work at his father's funeral home as if nothing has happened and starts flirting with the new florist Erik. At night, he establishes himself on a party boat in the city and experiences alcohol, sex and drugs for the first time. A new and beautiful, but risky, world suddenly opens up to Tore, but his best friend Linn and the colleagues at the funeral home quickly start to worry that Tore is about to lose his footing in his desperate attempts to escape reality."

'Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Documentary film that revisits the era of avid film lovers who became the first generation of Korean cinephiles by tracking the memories of "Yellow Door Film Club" members, who also recall their impressions of Director Bong Joon Ho's first short film."

'Castaway Diva' Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society – stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva."

'Botched' Season 1 Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "When someone has cosmetic surgery, it doesn't always turn out as planned. So what happens when a procedure is botched? If they're on this reality programme, they head to renowned plastic surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow, who try to reverse damages from the original procedure. Each hourlong episode follows a patient through the process of correcting failed operations, from the complex procedures to the intensive recovery process and – ultimately – the reveal of the successful transformation."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's streaming library won't see any departing titles this weekend, but on Oct. 31, nearly 20 TV series and movies will exit. Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2