'The Circle' Season 3 Premiere Date Set at Netflix

Get ready to step back inside The Circle. Netflix announced Thursday that the popular competition series will return for a four-part Season 3 on Sept. 8, as reported by Deadline. The series, which was renewed for Seasons 4 and 5 just last week, will drop new episodes on Wednesdays through the Sept. 29 finale. Season 2 was the first of the reality series' seasons to implement the periodic episode drops and was watched by 14 million households within 28 days of its April premiere, according to Netflix.

Michelle Buteau returns as the host for Season 4 of the show that tasks players with becoming the most popular influencer in the social media arena at any cost. Buteau joked to PEOPLE ahead of Season 2 that people are so hungry to be on The Circle they even try DM-ing her. "So I am out of the casting process, which is so hilarious only to me because I have so many DMs of like, 'Do you have the hookup? I've got a voice. I need people to see this. I got a message. I got a light for the world to see,'" she said. "And I'm sure you do boo, but I'm not the one. You go to the website and hit up casting. I do not have the hookup, honey."

When it comes to casting, you'll have more luck on the streamer's "World's Largest Reality Casting Call," which kicked off Aug. 8 asking Netflix fans to send in their casting tapes for a chance to end up on dating series like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and Indian Matchmaking, or enter The Circle themselves.

"We are calling all reality fans to go to our new casting site NetflixReality.com and submit a one-minute video for the chance to be on one of our hit reality shows," Netflix said in a press release. "We're asking fans to 'be the real you' and show us their authentic, fabulous selves in their video submissions: No ring light, no glam, just be you!" Eligible fans must be 18 or older to participate.

For an in-person experience, the Netflix Reality Road Trip casting truck is stopping in Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and New York from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5 to let fans submit their videos in person and even get to see some of their favorite reality stars.