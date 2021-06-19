'The Circle' Season 3: All the Details So Far

The Circle aired the Season 2 finale in April. So, fans have now been wondering when they can expect Season 3. First and foremost, will there be a Season 3? Read on for all of the alerts you need to know about the future of The Circle on Netflix. (Spoilers ahead for Season 2.)

The Circle dropped Season 2 on April 14. The cast included DeLeesa St. Agathe (who played as her husband, Trevor), Lisa Delcampo (who played as her boss, Lance Bass), and Too Hot to Handle's Chloe Veitch. In a major change from the first season of the series, Netflix dropped the episodes weekly instead of all at once. The second season concluded on May 5, which saw the series crowning St. Agathe as the winner after she came out on top of the show's ratings system (the ratings involve the other players ranking their competitors).

Since Season 2 has come and gone, what is there to know about Season 3? Luckily, for fans, Season 3 could be on the way incredibly soon.