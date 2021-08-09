Netflix Renews Slew of Reality Shows for New Seasons

✖

Netflix is serving up more of your favorite reality series with a trio of renewals for The Circle, Indian Matchmaking and The American Barbecue Showdown, Deadline reports. The streaming giant's U.S. adaptation of The Circle will return for Season 4 and 5, an order handed down ahead of the fall premiere of Season 3 after 14 million households watched the second season of the show within 28 days of its April premiere.

Hosted by Michelle Buteau, The Circle challenges isolated contestants to make their way to the top as the most popular influencer on a simulated social media network in whatever way they want. Catfish abound on the reality show that questions if it's best to be yourself online or someone else.

Indian Matchmaking, another popular Netflix reality show, will return for a second season with matchmaker Sima Taparia as singles from around the world decide to put their love lives in the hands of an expert. Also returning for a second season is The American Barbecue Showdown, which follows the country's best competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. Lyric Lewis and Floor Is Lava host Rutledge Wood are hosting.

Netflix's renewals come just after it kicked off the "World's Largest Reality Casting Call" on Aug. 8, calling on fans and subscribers to show off their stuff for a chance to end up on dating series like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and Indian Matchmaking, or enter The Circle themselves.

"We are calling all reality fans to go to our new casting site NetflixReality.com and submit a one-minute video for the chance to be on one of our hit reality shows," the official press statement reads. "We're asking fans to 'be the real you' and show us their authentic, fabulous selves in their video submissions: No ring light, no glam, just be you!" Eligible fans must be 18 or older to participate.

For an in-person experience, the Netflix Reality Road Trip casting truck will also stop in Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and New York from Aug. 22 to Sept. 5 to let fans who think they have what it takes to make it on reality TV submit their videos in-person. The streamer is teasing some of your favorite Netflix reality stars might make an appearance as well!