'The Circle' Season 3 Casts 2 Athletes

The Circle returns for a third season next month, and two athletes will be featured in the Netflix series. The cast of The Circle Season 3 was recently introduced, and former professional soccer player Calvin Kiing Crooks and former lacrosse athlete Nick Uhlenhuth will look to win $100,000.

Crooks posted on Instagram Friday that he will be on The Circle. He currently works as a private chef. According to the soccer database Playmaker, Crooks played for Droylsden FC in 2013/2014, Bi/Bolungarvik in 2015 and Lewes in 2015/2016. He also works as a personal trainer and vegetarian nutritionist.

Uhlenhuth is from Seattle who played lacrosse at M.I.T. According to his Lacrosse bio, Uhlenhuth played in 15 games in 2013 with 14 starts. He was a standout player in high school, as was named All-State for DuPont Manual High School in Kentucky.

The Circle is hosted by Michelle Buteau, who told PEOPLE in May that she constantly gets messages from people about how they can get on the show. "So I am out of the casting process, which is so hilarious only to me because I have so many DMs of like, 'Do you have the hookup? I've got a voice. I need people to see this. I got a message. I got a light for the world to see.' And I'm sure you do boo, but I'm not the one. You go to the website and hit up casting. I do not have the hookup, honey," Buteau said.

In The Circle, contestants are isolated in their own apartment and can only communicate to the other contestants via "The Circle," a computer program that transcribes their messages into text similar to a social media app. That leads to contestants presenting different identities to others to try to win them over. Season 3 will be split into four parts with a total of 13 episodes. The first four episodes will be available on September 8. The second set of episodes will air on September 15, the third set will air on September 22 and the season finale will start streaming on September 29.