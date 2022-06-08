'Riverdale' Star Cole Sprouse Gets NSFW With Bare Butt Photo

✖

Cole Sprouse was caught with his pants down on Instagram on Tuesday. The 29-year-old actor posted a nude selfie with his back to the mirror, showing his bare butt for all the world to see. The photo appears to have been edited to make his rear end larger.

"Good morning to my publicity team," Sprouse captioned the photo sardonically. It has racked up nearly 5 million likes at the time of this writing, and counting. Apparently, the picture does not violate any of Instagram's standards since it has not been taken down yet. It also received some comments from the verified accounts of streaming services and TV outlets, indicating to some fans that this stunt was permissible for Sprouse's career.

"Mooningshot," wrote the official HBO Max account in a reference to Sprouse's 2022 rom-com Moonshot. The official MTV account added: "Forgot to switch to my personal to like this," while the verified accounts of other stars left stunned comments. Zelda Williams wrote: "Annnnnd just as it left my consciousness, it's back again" with a crying-laughing emoji, and Mark Indelicato added: "This photo has been in my favorites for a very long time so I'm glad you posted before I did."

Perhaps some of the strangest responses to this photo came on Twitter, where users tried to photoshop it back to its original form. Many praised Sprouse for bringing a "chaotic" twist to celebrity online culture, while others were mortified on his behalf. For long-time followers, this is not a huge surprise from Sprouse.

Sprouse has developed a reputation for self-deprecating jokes and unfiltered commentary on his own fame. This is especially true on social media, where he operates a second Instagram account called "Camera Duels." It consists of photos of fans trying to surreptitiously capture photos of Sprouse out in public. The bio reads: "This instagram is dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first. May the fastest camera win."

Sprouse's new stunt comes as he prepares for the end of Riverdale - apparently quite eagerly. He told an interviewer from GQ that he and his co-stars are ready to "wrap it up with a bow," and another interview from Entertainment Tonight: "It's beena wild ride. I think I'm very lucky that people took to the show, and it's created an absolutely stellar platform for all of the young actors on the show to – when the show eventually wraps itself – go, 'My God, that was a huge opportunity,' and it served as a huge opportunity for us."