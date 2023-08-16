'The Afterparty' Season 2: Zoë Chao and Anna Konkle Uncover 'Actual Evidence' (Exclusive Clip)

A brand new episode of The Afterparty Season 2 has dropped, with the murder mystery delving even deeper into hilarious depths. In a new exclusive clip, Zoë (Zoë Chao) and Hannah (Anna Konkle) uncover what be some "actual evidence" in the murder of Hannah's brother, Edgar (Zach Woods), the day after his wedding. In the scene, the pair are sitting poolside as Zoë tries to think of something that will help them figure out what really happened.

Hannah then aloofly notes that the videographer who had been at the wedding would maybe have filmed something that would be a clue. This sets off a lightbulb in Zoë's mind, and she exclaims that they could maybe find "actual evidence" in the footage. Suddenly, Travis Gladrise (Paul Walter Hauser) emerges from the bushes nearby and loudly notes that this would be "video evidence." Check out the full clip above!

In The Afterparty Season 2, "a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect," per a synopsis from Apple TV+. "Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style." Notably, Haddish, Richardson, and Chao are the only Afterparty Season 1 actors reprising their roles for Season 2. Series newcomers this time around include Woods, Konkle, Hauser, John Cho, Ken Jeong, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, and Vivian Wu.

Previously, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with some of The Afterparty cast, including Woods. Speaking about his character, Woods was quick to praise the show's writing staff for bringing Edgar to life, in a manner of speaking. "I can claim no credit," he said. "That's writers, but I was happy to be their willing puppet."

Offering his perception of Edgar, Woods said, "I like that he didn't think in terms of emotion, he thought in terms of systems and logic. People who don't understand why they've hurt people's feelings I always think are kind of interesting, where people who don't understand, 'Well, why not just say the simple truth in any situation?' I find these people refreshing and horrifying and exciting to be around." The first seven episodes of The Afterparty Season 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. Keeping watch PopCulture.com for more cast interviews.