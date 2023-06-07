'The Afterparty' Season 2 Trailer Released

Apple TV+'s hit comedy-mystery The Afterparty is coming back for Season 2, and a new trailer has now been released for the upcoming episodes. Notably, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao are reprising their roles for Season 2. Series newcomers this time around include John Cho, Paul Walter Hauser, Ken Jeong, Anna Konkle, Poppy Liu, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Zach Woods, and Vivian Wu.

In The Afterparty Season 2, "a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect," per a synopsis from Apple TV+. "Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) solve whodunnit by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers, and business partners, and hearing each suspect's retelling of the weekend, each with their own unique perspective and visual style." Check out the full new Season 2 trailer below, before the series returns on July 12.

PopCulture.com previously had a chance to speak with Richardson about the series — ahead of Season 1 — and he offered some insight into his character. "Well, Aniq is a bit of a nerd, but not like a super dork nerd like his tattoo on his face would say," he explained. "He is a hopeless romantic, and his point of view is told through romantic comedy, who was coming back to this reunion to hopefully spark up a love connection with his high school would-be sweetheart who was in love with Zoe. And then everything goes afoul and he's then made the prime suspect, so it's up to him and his best buddy, Yasper, to try and actually figure out who the real killer is and who knows who it is."

Richardson also opened up about why he wanted to be part of the show in the first place. "The chance to get to work with a brilliant cast, the concept of a murder mystery whodunit, where everybody's recollection of a story is told through a different genre of film," he said, then going on to note that the show's Academy Award-winning creators, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, were a big part of why he wanted to take the role. "I don't think it's ever been done before, so it was such a fun and interesting take on the classic whodunit," Richardson said, "and then also to work with Phil (Lord) and Chris (Miller). They're geniuses, and I speak for both them and myself, but anything that they'd ever do, I want to be a part of."