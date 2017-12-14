Netflix Delivers a New Christmas Movie to Obsess Over

After you’ve watched A Christmas Prince for the 20th time this season, you might be wondering what’s next. Netflix has the answer with its latest, Christmas Inheritance.

The new film, which hits the streaming service on Dec. 15, has the makings of becoming as popular as A Christmas Prince.

It stars Eliza Taylor (The 100, The November Man) as Ellen, who stands to inherit her father’s business. But after embarrassing him, he sends Eliza back to her small hometown, where she re-learns the true meaning of Christmas and the rewards of helping others.

She also falls in love with Jake Lacy (The Office, Carol), even though she has a guy in the big city. Andie MacDowell also stars. The film was directed by Ernie Barbarash, who also directed The Saint and A Royal Winter and made by MPCA, the same producers behind A Christmas Prince.

That film became such a surprising success for the streaming service, that Netflix earlier this week wondered who the 53 people are who watched the movie once on 18 consecutive days. They were later criticized for revealing their viewers’ viewing habits.

“The privacy of our members’ viewing is important to us. This information represents overall viewing trends, not the personal viewing information of specific, identified individuals,” Netflix said in a statement.

Photo credit: Netflix