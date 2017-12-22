Netflix Asks What You Want for Christmas, ‘Prince’ or ‘Inheritance’?

This holiday season, Netflix subscribers have to make a tough decision: would they rather have a Christmas Prince or a Christmas Inheritance.

Following the massively popular addition to the streaming service, A Christmas Prince, which saw 53 people watch it 18 days in a row, the newest introduction to the platform, A Christmas Inheritance, is offering it some stiff competition and threatening to pull the title of “Greatest Christmas Movie Ever Made” right out from under it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The upcoming award season is going to be a real nail biter,” Netflix Canada tweeted on Monday.

The upcoming award season is going to be a real nail biter. How will best picture voters ever choose between A Christmas Prince and A Christmas Inheritance? — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) December 18, 2017

The movies, both of which made their debut this year, each have their own loyal fanbases, making the competition that much more tense. But when it comes to who could win that best picture award, they’re still neck-in-neck.

A Christmas Prince is MUCH better than Chistmas Inheritance when it comes to originality. However, if you’re looking for every Hallmark movie ever, go to the latter. That sounds like an insult. It’s not. I am loving both. — Nikita (@VikkiNelasquez) December 19, 2017

From “best” to worst:

1 Christmas Inheritance

2 Merry Kissmas

3 A Christmas Prince

4 A Holiday Engagement

5 A Christmas Kiss 2

6 A Christmas Kiss

7 Christmas in the Smokies

8 Christmas Belle — Mateo Palmitier (@mateopalmitier) December 20, 2017

Meanwhile, one fan is asking the important question.

before you marry him, you must ask yourself *in a gentle whisper* was he a christmas inheritance, or was he (•_•)

/ \

\(•_•)

( (> CHRISTMAS

/ \

(•_•)

PRINCE

/ \ — christal (@dearskye) December 19, 2017

So when you sit down with a warm mug of hot chocolate, will you be following a journalist to the foreign land of Aldovia, or will you be following an heiress back to a small town for Christmas?