Meet Kira Kosarin, the Newest 'That '90s Show' Cast Member

Kosarin is best known for her role as Phoebe Thunderman on Nickelodeon's 'The Thundermans' and 'The Thundermans Return.'

That '90s Show finally brought back Betsy Kelso and it's time to meet the actress behind the character. On That '70s Show, Ashton Kutcher's Michael Kelso had a baby with Shannon Elizabeth's Brooke Rockwell in Season 7. While That '90s Show included Kelso's son, Jay, whom he had with Jackie, the Netflix series didn't really bring up Betsy until Part 3. She made her grand return in Part 3, Episode 3, "Achy Breaky Heart."

Played by Kira Kosarin, Betsy ends up going out with a heartbroken Nate, making his friendship with Jay a pretty tense one. Regardless, though, seeing Betsy all grown up and actually included has been a long time coming. She actually became a pretty prominent character in these new episodes of That '90s Show, so who exactly is Kosarin?

Those who watched Nickelodeon in the mid-2010s know exactly who she is. The 26-year-old's big break came with the superhero comedy The Thundermans, which ran from 2013 to 2018 for four seasons. The series centered on a family of superheroes trying to live a normal life in the town of Hiddenville. Kosarin played Phoebe Thunderman, who strived to become a superhero and has the powers of telekinesis, freeze breath, and heat breath.

(Photo: L-R: Phoebe Thunderman (Kira Kosarin) in THE THUNDERMANS RETURN on NICKELODEON and streaming on PARAMOUNT+. - Scott Everett White/Nickelodeon/Paramount+)

Kosarin reprised the role in a special crossover event with The Haunted Hathaways in 2014 and Henry Danger in 2016. Earlier this year, she returned to the role for the Nickelodeon and Paramount+ film The Thundermans Return earlier this year and will also star in a brand new spinoff alongside Thundermans co-stars Jack Griffo and Maya Le Clark. Other Nickelodeon projects include The Tiny Chef Show, Welcome to the Wayne, Knight Squad, School of Rock, and One Crazy Cruise.

Other credits include Supercool, Light as a Feather, Betch, Good Trouble, All About the Washingtons, Astrid Clover, Shake It Up, and Love Daily, among others. Acting isn't all Kira Kosarin does. She's also been releasing music over the last several years. Her debut album Off Brand released in 2019, with EPs Songbird and Something New releasing in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Kosarin has definitely been a great addition to That '90s Show, especially as a character many fans have been waiting to see. As of now, it's unknown if the series will be coming back for another season, but if it does, one can only hope that Betsy Kelso makes yet another return.