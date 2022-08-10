Ashton Kutcher Offers Health Update After Revealing Rare Medical Condition

Ashton Kutcher is assuring fans he is "all good" after revealing he previously suffered from a rare form of vasculitis and was "lucky to be alive." The That '70s Show alum, 44, took to Twitter Monday to update people on his health after his conversation about the disease on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge made headlines.

"Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3 yrs ago," Kutcher wrote, adding that it was an autoimmune flareup. "I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good." He added that he wanted to look to the future and enjoy his health, writing, "Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn."

Before there are a bunch of rumors/ chatter/ whatever out there. Yes, I had a rare vasculitis episode 3yrs ago. (Autoimmune flair up) I had some impairments hear, vision, balance issues right after. I fully recovered. All good. Moving on. See you at the 2022 NY Marathon w/Thorn — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 9, 2022

Kutcher discussed his health issues with Grylls in the episode that aired Monday, telling the host, "I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium. It took me like a year to build it all back up." Vasculitis, according to the Mayo Clinic, involves inflammation of the blood vessels and can result in organ and tissue damage.

Kutcher, who shares kids Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5, with wife Mila Kunis, continued on the show, "You don't really appreciate it until it's gone. Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again.'"

When Grylls responded, "What an ordeal, talk about strength through adversity," Kutcher added that he's "lucky to be alive." The health battle did leave him with a different perspective on life, however. "The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right?" The Ranch alum continued. "You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them."