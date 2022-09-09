'That '70s Show' Netflix Return Not Happening, Show Finds New Streaming Home

That '70s Show fans were not happy when the show was removed from Netflix on Labor Day 2020. The binge seemed to be over for the classic Fox sit on the streamer, at least at the moment. And while that is set to come to an end, that doesn't mean it's coming to an end for Netflix users.

According to TV Line, the sitcom is returning to streaming, but it won't be on Netflix. Instead, the original series will head to Peacock in September and will be available starting on the first of the month.

This decision likely has plenty scratching their heads given Netflix will soon be the home to the follow-up series, That '90s Show. Not having the original series readily available right next to the new reboot seems odd in our streaming age. At the same time, every company has its own streaming service now and if they own the rights to the series, they also hold the keys to streaming it for fans.

That '70s Show was one of Netflix's more popular titles in its impressive library. It was right there with popular series like The Office, 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation before their eventual moves to other streamers.

Netflix is sure to get a few returning fans, though. That '90s Show was picked up for a 10-episode first season and picks up in 1995 following Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia Forman, as she visits her grandparents Red and Kitty Forman, played by returning cast members, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. Leia will be joined by a whole new cast of young characters, while former stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher will return as guest stars. Tommy Chong is also back as the lovable hippie and WW2 vet Leo, with the comedian sharing details all over the place after his return was confirmed.

Not returning is Danny Masterson, left out due to the ongoing sexual misconduct trial that also forced him off Netflix's The Ranch. Kutcher starred with Masterson in the series. That '90s Show doesn't have a release date from Netflix just yet, but fans and new curious parties have time to catch or refresh over on Peacock. They will need at least a Premium plan, though.