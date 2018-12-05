‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Darci Lynne Lands Her Own NBC Christmas Special

Darci Lynne Farmer and her puppets may have won the hearts of America’s Got Talent viewers in 2017, but this year, she’ll have her very own Christmas special on NBC.

The AGT Season 12 winner will star in Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, airing Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, which promises to “celebrate family togetherness at the holidays” through her unique blend of singing and ventriloquism with puppets Petunia, Oscar, Edna and Katie, as well as a number of special celebrity guests.

Also performing will be Broadway legend and singer Kristin Chenoweth, singer-songwriter Toby Keith, country music superstar Hunter Hayes, three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Pentatonix and two-time Billboard Music Award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling.

Farmer is bringing viewers with her to her her home in Oklahoma to show off her hometown’s “beauty and warmth” with the guest acts, performing “What a Wonderful World” with Chenoweth and taking a trip to the OK Kids Korral, a home for kids battling cancer, alongside Keith. Hayes, meanwhile, will debut his new song, “This Christmas.”

The 14-year-old star will also welcome some of her America’s Got Talent family back to the stage with her, including judge Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B.

After bringing home the victory, Farmer sat down with PopCulture.com for an exclusive interview, during which she revealed that she spent her $1 million winnings on new dishwasher and a kitchen full of new appliances for her mom, as well as giving to her church.

Since Farmer’s historic America’s Got Talent win, in which the then-12-year-old pulled in the most votes ever for a winning act, the teen has played more than 50 sold-out venues, including the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee and the Grand Ole Opry.

“It’s just funny to think there are so many people who just like to see me perform and that I can make their night,” she told PopCulture of her touring. “It’s great to think about.”

In the meantime, she joked, she’s “still working on” trying to balance life as a teen and her career in the spotlight.

Farmer’s holiday tour, Rocking Around the Christmas Tree with Darci Lynne and Friends, is currently touring the U.S., and her Fresh Out of the Box Tour kicks off Feb. 15. For ticket information, visit darcilynne.com.

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas airs Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Facebook/America’s Got Talent