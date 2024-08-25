'That '90s Show' Brings Back Major 'That '70s Show' Character in Part 3

That '90s Show Part 3 introduced an unexpected legacy character from That '70s Show. While we've already seen most members of the core That '70s Show crew, there is a character that was the center of a major storyline that just now resurfaced. Spoilers ahead for That '90s Show Part 3.

In Part 3, Episode 3 ("Achy Breaky Heart"), Nate Runck (Maxwell Acee Donovan) decides to jump back into the dating scene after his breakup with Nikki Velasco (Sam Moreles). He heads to a bar and hits it off with a slightly older woman (Kira Kosarin). He later learns her name is Betsy — Betsy Kelso.

Betsy is the daughter of That '70s Show characters Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher) and Brooke Rockwell (Shannon Elizabeth). Brooke's pregnancy and Betsy's birth were big moments in the later seasons of That '70s Show, with Michael ultimately moving to Chicago to be near his daughter.

In That '90s Show, Betsy is all grown up and has the typical Kelso family knack for flirtation, which works wonders on Nate. However, this leads to some tension between Nate and his best friend, Jay Kelso (Mace Coronel). Jay is Betsy's half-brother (the son of Michael and Mila Kunis' Jackie Burkhart), so he's not too pleased to see Betsy and Nate together.

(Photo: A still of Kira Kosarin as Betsy Kelso in That '90s Show Part 3, Episode 3 "Achy Breaky Heart" - Netflix)

Kosarin spoke on playing the exciting role via Instagram, writing, "Joining this cast and crew full of sitcom superstars was a dream. Thanks for having me Netflix."

About That '90s Show on Netflix

That '90s Show is the Netflix sequel series to Fox's hit sitcom That '70s Show (1998-2006). It features returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, alongside a new group of teens played by Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan. However, these beloved That '70s Show cast members return for guest appearances: Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Tommy Chong and Don Stark.

(Photo: That '90s Show. (L to R) Max Donovan as Nate, Sam Morelos as Nikki, Callie Haverda as Leia, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, Mace Coronel as Jay, Niles Fitch as Cole, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen in episode 204 of That '90s Show. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 - Netflix)

While the focus here is on the kids, fans of the original show will be pleased to know the lead character, Leia Forman (Haverda), is the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). Leia and her friends get into all kinds of hijinks, not unlike the original cast of characters, so the spirit of the original series is alive and well.

All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Netflix. The streaming service has not announced plans for further episodes as of press time.