'That '70s Show' Star Would 'Never Say No' to Return on Netflix Spinoff 'That '90s Show'

✖

Fans are dying for more details on the revival of That 70s Show, That 90s Show, and to find out which original cast members will be returning. Wilmer Valderrama, at least, is on board. In an interview with TV Insider published this weekend, Valderrama said that he would "never so no" to a chance to reprise his role as Fez.

Valderrama is currently preparing to star in a Zorro reboot on ABC, and he has other projects to keep him busy besides. Still, he said that he is eager to see That 90s Show for himself when it drops on Netflix, and that he wishes the cast and crew the best. He also said that if his schedule permitted and the producers wanted him, he'd be happy to drop by the series and play his old character, Fez.

"I'm a little busy right now, but I support them so much," he said. "I'm rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I'd never say no."

That 70s Show aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006, and Valderrama became a household name there by playing Fez – a nickname short for "foreign exchange student." He has since gone onto some equally well-known roles including playing Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS. Right now, Valderrama has his hands full with the success of Encanto, where he played Agustín Madrigal. As mentioned above, he has also been named as the lead and executive producer in an upcoming Zorro TV series, according to a report by Deadline.

As for That 90s Show, it was first announced in October of 2021. It will feature Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, but so far no other main cast members have been confirmed. However, the initial report by Deadline said that Valderrama, Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Laura Prepon are "expected" to make guest appearances at some point in the series.

The show will revolve around Leia Forman, the daughter of EricForman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon.) For the first season, teenage Leia will be spending the summer with her grandparents Red and Kitty in Point Place, Wisconsin where the original series was set. She will meet characters to fill out the teenage cast and usher in the next generation.

That 90s Show is in production now. There's no word yet on when it will premiere, but it will be a Netflix original serise. That 70s Show is not on any subscription-based streaming platform, and is only available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.