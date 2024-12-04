John Rzeznik, the lead vocalist of the ’90s rock band Goo Goo Dolls, has been hospitalized with pneumonia, prompting the group to postpone their South African tour dates. The 58-year-old singer broke the news to fans through an Instagram video message recorded from his hospital bed on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

“I’m truly sorry that I cannot be there, but I wound up going to the doctor and I have pneumonia, and they checked me into the hospital,” Rzeznik said, visibly disappointed. “I’m stuck here for a day or two. But we’re working on getting back down there as fast as we can. And I will keep you informed about that. I’m just really sorry that we couldn’t do this. I apologize that this happened.”

As a result of Rzeznik’s illness, the band’s planned concerts in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria have been rescheduled to March 2025. In the Instagram post, the Goo Goo Dolls expressed their regret over the postponement, stating, “We’re heartbroken to postpone our South Africa shows. This country means so much to us, and we were so excited to create more memories with you. Sadly, my doctor has advised rest and recovery. Thank you for your understanding—we’ll make it worth the wait when we return in March 2025!”

Fans quickly showed their support for the “Iris” singer, with one loyal follower commenting, “Dude you are one of the hardest working touring musicians of all time. You don’t have to apologize to anybody. Hope you get better soon sir, wishing you a speedy recovery.” Another fan said, “All the best vibes to feeling better John!”

Those who purchased tickets for the December dates can expect their original tickets to be honored for the rescheduled shows in March 2025. The band has confirmed that the tickets will remain valid, and instructions for obtaining refunds will be shared soon.

Despite this setback, Rzeznik is expected to make a full recovery in time for the Goo Goo Dolls’ upcoming performances. The band is set to take the stage at Naples’ Live Fest 2024 on Dec. 14, followed by a Jan. 4 show at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York. Following these appearances, the group will embark on an Australian tour spanning from February to March.

The Goo Goo Dolls, who skyrocketed to fame in the early ’90s, are famous for their hit singles, such as 1995’s “Name,” which climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and their 1998 smash “Iris,” which has earned a Diamond certification.