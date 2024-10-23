’90s Musician Suffers ‘Debilitating Stroke’ While on Tour: Matthew Sweet GoFundMe Launched

Singer-songwriter Matthew Sweet is facing a “long, uncertain path to recovery” after suffering a “debilitating stroke” earlier this month. The Nebraska native, known for his 90s hits “Girlfriend” and “I’ve Been Waiting,” was opening for the group Hanson when he suffered the medical emergency in Toronto on Oct. 12, resulting in his hospitalization and forcing him “off the road,” according to a GoFundMe page created by Catherine Lyons, who represents Sweet at Russell Carter Artist Management.

“Matthew Sweet, our longtime inspiration and dear friend, suffered a debilitating stroke this past week in Toronto while in the early days of a national tour,” Lyons wrote in the fundraiser. Sweet, 60, had been out on tour since a show in Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 1, joining up with Hanson beginning Oct. 3. He was set to continue opening for the group through Nov. 10 before embarking on headlining gigs with his trio through Nov. 16. However, according to the GoFundMe, “has been unexpectedly and tragically forced off the road and onto a long, uncertain path to recovery.”

Although Lyons said “the doctors and hospital care in Toronto were instrumental in saving Matthew’s life,” she noted that “health care is not free for Americans in Canada.” While Sweet, who “cannot perform for the foreseeable future,” is now “out of immediate danger,” his manager Russell Carter told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, “he must now be flown back to the States on an ambulance transport plane with medical staff on board, to a specialized rehabilitation center.”

Sweet “will receive around-the-clock care and therapy for six weeks,” Lyons said. After that, the musician will require months of treatment and rehabilitation that we hope will lead to a full recovery.” Lyons said “the costs for all of this treatment will be overwhelming” and they “anticipate a total close to a quarter of a million dollars… Without insurance or touring income, Matthew faces an enormous financial burden.” The fundraiser is asking for “financial help in this difficult time from his family, friends, and fans,” as well as “your thoughts, love, and support.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $146,000 of a $250,000 goal as of this posting, with Judd Apatow, Peter Buck, and Jon Crye among those to make donations.