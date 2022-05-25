'That '70s Show': Mila Kunis Reflects on Series Finale Ahead of 'That '90s Show'

✖

Mila Kunis stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday to make what will likely be her last appearance on the daytime talk show. During her conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Kunis reflected on filming the last episode of That '70s Show, which ended in 2006 after eight seasons. Kunis is one of the original stars expected to return for Netflix's sequel series That '90s Show.

Kunis' appearance on Ellen began as a surprise. DeGeneres asked members of her audience to stand, then asked only the women with black hair to remain standing. Then, she asked everyone who is an actress to stay standing. Her last command to the audience was to stay standing "if you're married to Ashton Kutcher." Obviously, the only person who can claim that now is Kunis, so the audience erupted in applause when Kunis was revealed to be her next guest.

When Kunis reached the stage, she told DeGeneres this was her "worst nightmare come true" because she had to follow Oprah Winfrey, who was DeGeneres' previous guest on Tuesday's episode. After the introduction though, Kunis took a serious turn by recalling her own experience with a long-running series ending.

"Yeah. It sucked," Kunis, 38, told DeGeneres when asked how it felt to say goodbye to That '70s Show. "The truth is it's bittersweet, right? You get to a point where you're like, 'It's time,' but on the day I couldn't stop crying. Like, I literally reverted to being, like, a little kid and I just wanted someone to hold me."

Kunis noted how audiences saw her grow up on the show. She was only 14 when the series began and 22 when it ended. "So I went through like puberty and high school... live everything" during those eight seasons. Kunis starred as Jackie Burkhart, the youngest member of the main '70s Show group. Her now-husband, Kutcher, played Michael Kelso. Kunis and Kutcher are parents to daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5.

DeGeneres asked Kunis what her favorite Ellen appearance was. She recalled a Mother's Day episode when Kutcher surprised Kunis. At the time the episode was filmed, Kunis was secretly pregnant. "It was as if it was like my husband coming home from war. I was, like, teary-eyed. And so I just saw him 20 minutes ago. ... I was so emotional," she recalled. (Kunis was referring to a 2016 Ellen episode when she and Kristen Bell appeared on the show to promote Bad Moms.)

Kunis and Kutcher are expected to join Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, and Wilmer Valderrama to make guest appearances on That '90s Show. The only member of the cast not coming back is Danny Masterson, who is about to stand trial on sexual assault allegations. Kurtwood Smith and Deba Jo Rupp are also returning as members of the main '90s Show cast.

That '90s Show stars Callie Hope Edwards as Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon). She moves back to Point Place, Wisconsin to live with her grandparents Kitty (Jo Rupp) and Red (Smith). Callie also makes new friends with characters played by Maxwell Acee Donovan, Mace Coronel, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos. Netflix has not announced a premiere date for the new show.