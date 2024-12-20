‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 3 Fate Revealed at Hulu

Hulu has revealed the fate of drama series Tell Me Lies. Variety reports that the series, based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, has been renewed for a third season on the streamer. Starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, Tell Me Lies follows a relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, Alicia Crowder, and Tom Ellis also star.

News of the renewal comes just over two months after the Season 2 finale dropped. Tell Me Lies premiered in 2022 and while it’s received mixed reviews, most have been leaning towards positive. Obviously it’s worked in its favor, otherwise Hulu would not have renewed it. Show renewal or cancellations can usually go in either direction, and a show isn’t safe until it is, so knowing that Tell Me Lies is coming back for more will surely make fans happy.

TELL ME LIES – “Don’t Struggle Like That, Or I Will Only Love You More” – End of semester Christmas celebrations change everything for everyone – again. (Disney/Josh Stringer) ALICIA CROWDER, JACKSON WHITE

While it may be too early to speculate just what will happen in the third season, creator Meaghan Oppenheimer told Variety that there “would probably be a time jump.” She added, “I did map that out way in advance when I just thought about what the structure of the show was. And I thought, we’ll get more and more of the future as time goes on. I think by the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there. But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008.”

Oppenheimer also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Emma Roberts via her Belletrist banner with co-founder Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski. Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan executive produce for Rebelle Media, as well as Shannon Gibson and Sham Schlaeifer. Lovering is the consulting producer on Tell Me Lies, produced by 20th Television.

As of now, an estimated premiere date has not been revealed for the third season of Tell Me Lies, but it’s still early. There was a two-year wait between Seasons 1 and 2, so it’s quite possible that the pattern will remain the same for Season 3. Whenever it might be, the wait will certainly be worth it. In the meantime, though, fans can always watch the first two seasons on Hulu.