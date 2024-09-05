'Tell Me Lies' Season 2: Tom Ellis and Catherine Missal Tease 'Perfect Storm' Ahead for Oliver and Bree (Exclusive)

What lies in store for Oliver and Bree after the illicit start of their relationship in 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2?

Tell Me Lies Season 2 is leading Bree into a "perfect storm" of toxicity. In the shocking first two episodes of the second season of the Hulu drama that was released on Wednesday, Bree (Catherine Missal) – devastated from her breakup from Evan (Branden Cook) – begins a steamy affair with married college professor Oliver (Tom Ellis). It's this new forbidden relationship that Missal and Ellis told PopCulture.com fans can expect to play out in a "jarring" and "interesting" way this season.

"[Bree is] a sweetheart, and she's naive, and I think this is kind of the perfect storm of a relationship for her to fall into," Missal said. "It's really interesting to see their dynamic play out and shift and [see] how it also changes the dynamic between Bree and her friends moving forward." She continued, "It's really interesting and I think people are really going to be taken with it. It's jarring but very interesting."

Ellis described Oliver as a "broken soul" to PopCulture, pointing out that his "lack of care about consequence and choice" alludes to him being "sort of quietly narcissistic and broken." The Lucifer actor agreed that Oliver's ability to "understand what [Bree's] weaknesses and her vulnerabilities are and quietly affirm what she needs to hear" makes him just as toxic and "potent" as Stephen (Jackson White), although in a more "quiet" and "understated" way.

"I think he very, very subtly sort of reels Bree in in a way that makes her think that she's the person who's in control," he teased. "I think that that is a big part of her intoxication and her confusion – that finally there's someone who understands her. ... And it's quite conniving in a way, but it presents itself as a source of comfort."

With viewers watching Bree and Evan prepare for their wedding in the 2015 timeline, it's unclear how the two will eventually reunite – and if Bree will ever learn about Evan's secret hookup with Lucy (Grace Van Patten).

Tell Me Lies episodes one and two are currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.