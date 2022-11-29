Hulu Renews New Series for Season 2

Hulu subscribers got a dose of good news on Tuesday. The Disney-owned streamer renewed Tell Me Lies, a new drama series based on Carola Lovering's novel that debuted in September. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous relationship between a couple played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White.

Tell Me Lies Season 1 ran 10 episodes, which were released on Hulu between Sept. 7 and Oct. 26. It was created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, who also serves as executive producer. Van Patten and White star as Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, who meet at college and begin a difficult eight-year relationship. Their relationship starts off well enough, but they soon learn that their entanglement not only changes their own lives but those around them as well.

(Photo: Josh Stringer/Hulu)

The rest of the main cast includes Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Braden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder. Emma Roberts and Jonathan Levine (Long Shot) are also executive producers. Levine directed the first episode, while Robin Wright directed the finale. 20th Television produced the series with Vice Media's Refinery29.

Tell Me Lies earned mostly positive reviews from critics and holds an 86% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It's unclear how well the show did with viewers, as Hulu does not regularly release viewing statistics, notes The Hollywood Reporter. Although the show did not crack Nielsen's Top 10 streaming originals during its release, Rotten Tomatoes users gave the show a 62% average audience score.

Van Patten is best known for her roles in the Netflix movies Tramps and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). She also starred in Under the Silver Lake, Good Posture, Maniac, and Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers limited series. White previously starred in HBO's Mrs. Fletcher and Michael Bay's movie Ambulance.

There have been rumors that Van Patten and White are dating in real life, notes Entertainment Tonight. Earlier this month, the two held hands at the CFDA Fashion Awards. On E! News' The Rundown, Van Patten called White her "biggest crush ever." While on Not Skinny But Not Fat, White admitted to also having a crush on his co-star.

White and Van Patten appeared to joke about the rumors when he posted a photo of the two leaning in to start kissing on Nov. 8. "If we kiss can we get a s2," White wrote. Fans will now be left waiting to see if they follow through.