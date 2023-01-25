'Teen Wolf: The Movie' Stars Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed Reveal Nerves Returning to Their Beloved Iconic Characters (Exclusive)

Teen Wolf: The Movie stars Tyler Posey and Crystal Reed had more than a few nerves when it came to reprising their roles as Scott McCall and Allison Argent in the upcoming Paramount+ film. Ahead of the Jan. 26 premiere on the streaming service, the Teen Wolf stars opened up to PopCulture.com about stepping back into their beloved characters' shoes after five years.

"I was very, very, very, very terrified because I don't know if [the fans] wanted Allison back or if they cared about her or if I'm a good actor – or it's been a long time and I'm a woman and I've aged," Reed admitted of the pressures of reprising her role as Argent, who was killed off in Season 3 of the original series. "All of the insecurities for me came back in a major way, but I knew that the story was solid and I wanted to be able to be back and hang out with everyone."

Posey agreed that becoming his werewolf character again was "f-king super nerve-wracking" as he wondered, "'Do I still know how to play this guy?' I really didn't know. And then as soon as he said, 'Action,' it really flooded back to me and I felt really good. But yeah, it's a trip. It's weird. It's a weird scenario to be in."

Posey wanted to do the fans "justice" and play into what they were looking for while also growing and shaping his character differently to "make [the story] more relatable to them because they've grown also." He continued, "So there's a lot of weight behind doing this, bringing these characters back again and it's this fine line that you got to walk and balance on and make sure that it's perfect. I think in the very end, you've just got to make yourself proud."

Teen Wolf: The Movie returns to Beacon Hills as a "terrifying evil has emerged," the Paramount+ film synopsis teases: "The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced." Teen Wolf: The Movie premieres on Paramount+ on Jan. 26.