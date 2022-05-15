'Teen Wolf' Movie Return on Paramount+ Will Feature Key Former Cast Member

✖

Tyler Hoechlin has found enough time to take off his Superman cape and return to the world of Teen Wolf. The Superman & Lois star will play Derek Hale in the upcoming Paramount+ Teen Wolf reunion movie, TVLine reported Friday. Hoechlin starred in the first four seasons of Teen Wolf before returning as a guest star in Season 6.

Paramount+ announced the Teen Wolf movie in February, with Tyler Posey, Shelley Henning, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry all set to return. In late March, Vince Mattis (Halloween) was cast as Derek's 15-year-old son Eli. Ian Bohen, who plays Lt. Mitch Anderson on Superman & Lois, will return as Peter Hale. Khylin Rambo will be back as Mason Hewitt.

The movie will also introduce Nobi Nakanishi and Amy Lin Workman as new characters. Nakanishi, who recurred on Teen Wolf as a younger version of crime boss Katashi, will play Deputy Ishida, reports TVLine. Worman was cast as Hikari Zhang.

After the Teen Wolf move was announced, Hoechlin's name was surprisingly missing. However, Deadline reported that his status was "in flux" at the time. Clearly, he must have found a break in his Superman & Lois production schedule to rejoin his Teen Wolf co-stars.

Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho are not returning. Cho joined Teen Wolf in Season 3 and reportedly turned down the offer to come back because she was offered half the salary of the three other returning female leads. O'Brien later liked a tweet about Cho's contract situation, which led Cho to tell one fan her former co-star is "a good one." Cho is now working on Netflix's Partner Track series.

O'Brien told Variety it was a "difficult decision" to skip the movie, but he decided that his character Siles Silinski was left at a good point in the series. "Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there," he said. "I wish them well and I'm going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f—ing kicks ass, but I'm not going to be in it."

Teen Wolf The Movie will find Scott McCall (Posey) needing to recruit new allies to fight an evil power that threatens Beacon Hills. Some of his friends return to help, but he will need new friends to save everyone. Jeff Davis, who developed the series, is writing and producing the movie. The series aired on MTV from 2011 to 2017 and ended with 100 episodes. It was produced by MTV and MGM Television. It was inspired by the 1985 Michael J. Fox comedy of the same name. All six seasons are now streaming on Paramount+.