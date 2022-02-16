‘Teen Wolf’ Star Declines to Return for Movie Over Salary Dispute

One Teen Wolf alum reportedly chose not to return for the film reunion on Paramount+. According to Deadline, Arden Cho will not appear in the upcoming film. As for the reason why she won’t be returning, the publication reported that a salary dispute is to blame.

Cho originally joined the MTV series during Season 3. She became a series regular for Season 4 and Season 5. Deadline reported that Cho, the only female lead of color among the four women who were series regulars on the show, was only offered half of the pay per episode that the other three female leads received to return. That reportedly played into her decision to pass on the revival film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cho isn’t the only Teen Wolf series regular who won’t be taking part in the movie. Deadline noted that Dylan O’Brien, who was a series regular throughout the show’s run, will not return. The outlet also shared that it’s up in the air whether Tyler Hoechlin will return. At the moment, his participation in the series is in “flux,” but Deadline believes that he will likely end up making an appearance.

The Teen Wolf film reunion project was announced on Tuesday. The show originally ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017. Teen Wolf The Movie will follow Scott McCall, played by Tyler Posey, who is now an alpha werewolf. Scott will team up with new allies to face off against the deadliest enemy that they’ve seen yet. In addition to Posey, the returning cast includes Holland Roden, Shelley Henning, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry. Other cast members will reportedly be announced at a later date.

Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, will return to write and produce the film. He will also be writing and producing a new series titled Wolf Pack, which ties into his overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. A premiere date for this series has not yet been announced. The Teen Wolf series was inspired by the 1985 comedy Teen Wolf, which starred Michael J. Fox. The film also produced a sequel, Teen Wolf Too, and an animated series. In advance of the Teen Wolf reunion movie starring Posey, fans can watch all episodes of the MTV show on Paramount+.