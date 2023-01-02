'Teen Mom 2': Netflix Totally Removes the MTV Reality Show

Each month sees dozens of new titles arriving in the Netflix streaming library as others exit, and December proved to be a difficult one for reality TV lovers. Subscribers now searching the streaming library for one fan-favorite MTV series are coming up empty handed, as Teen Mom 2 is no longer available on the platform.

On Dec. 14, both Season 3 and 4 of Teen Mom 2 exited Netflix. The reality TV series originally premiered in January 2011 as the second spinoff of MTV's 16 and Pregnant and originally followed the lives of 16 and Pregnant Season 2 alums Jenelle Evans, Chelsea DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, and Leah Messer as they navigated the first years of motherhood. The series saw a number of cast changes over the years before it aired its final episode in May 2022, after which Teen Mom 2 merged with Teen Mom OG to create Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

With its December departure, Netflix no longer features any Teen Mom titles. Fans of the reality TV series, however, are not out of luck. Competing streaming service Paramount+ houses complete seasons of 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3, and Teen Mom OG, as well as many other MTV titles.

December marked a hazardous month for licensed realty TV programs streaming on the platform. Dec. 14 also saw the exit of fellow MTV series The Challenge Seasons 12 and 25, as well as Seasons 3 and 4 of Black Ink Crew New York. On Dec. 27, the streamer even gave the boot to the first season of Instant Hotel, an Australian reality series Netflix released in the U.S. The latter's departure likely had to do with the fact that while Instant Hotel was billed as a "Netflix Original," the streamer only served as the U.S. distributor for the series, meaning it is possible Netflix's licensing deal with Seven Studios may have just expired.

The removal of these series comes as Netflix continues to put a large focus on original programming. In recent years, the streamer has grown its reality TV library by dozens of original titles, with December alone seeing new seasons of Too Hot to Handle, Dream Home Makeover, The Circle, My Unorthodox Life, and Single's Inferno, as well as the debut of several new titles, like the kitchen content Cook at all Costs, Summer Job, and Piñata Masters!. Netflix is set to keep that push going through January 2023, when Bling Empire spinoff series Bling Empire: New York is set to premiere alongside the debut of Pressure Cooker and the return of The Ultimatum: France and Bake Squad. You can check out the complete list of incoming titles this month by clicking here.