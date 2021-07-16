'Ted Lasso' Star Toheeb Jimoh Reveals How Cast Celebrated Wrapping Season 2 in 'The Cooligans' Exclusive Clip

✖

Season 2 of Ted Lasso will premiere Friday, July 23 on Apple TV+, and the cast and crew celebrated wrapping production the best way possible. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Ted Lasso stars Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya ) and Cristo Fernandez (Dani Rojas) talking about the show on The Cooligans which airs on fubo Sports Network. The host asked the two about playing pickup soccer games while on set, and Jimoh revealed that's how they ended the production of Season 2.

"We actually ended Season 2 with a football tournament," Jimoh said. "And it got pretty intense. Very, very, very intense. Cristo took off his boots after the match, and his feet were literally bleeding. It was very, very intense." Jimoh went to reveal he was on a team with Cristo and other cast members including Phil Dunster who plays Jamie Tartt. Their team lost in the final.

Fans are looking forward to seeing if Jimoh and Fernandez's characters can help lead AFC Richmond to a championship in Season 2. The team was able to improve under Lasso as the season progressed but lost a critical match to Manchester City and the end of the year, leading to them being relegated. That storyline along with others from Season 1 are big reasons the show was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards.

"It was definitely surprising because we were just making a TV show or trying to do things," Sudeikis said to PEOPLE on Thursday, "but the fact that people responded to it in the way that they did in almost like a spiritual and almost like medicinal in some instances, and the repeated viewings and watching it with their full families and loved ones was really — it was really profound ... it was a slow-growing process that just made it that much more meaningful. It kind of was like an IV drip of enthusiasm and hope that was received by us as equally as well."

“Since launching less than two years ago, perhaps what we have cherished most is watching programs like Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Central Park, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, Servant and more be embraced so passionately by audiences all over the world,” Zack Van Amburg, Apple's head of Worldwide Video said in a press release. “We continue to be captivated by hearing the personal stories of viewers who have been deeply affected by these brilliant characters and the journeys they have taken with them. From all of us at Apple, we send our warmest congratulations to everyone involved in bringing these unique stories to life and for this well-earned distinction.” The full interview with Jimoh and Fernandez will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on fubo Sports Network.