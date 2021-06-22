'Ted Lasso' Is Ready for a Win With New Season 2 Trailer

✖

Season 2 of Ted Lasso will kick off next month, and a new trailer was recently released to get fans ready. The trailer shows the title character (Jason Sudeikis) looking to lead AFC Richmond to victories after going through a series of draws. Fans also see a Ted Lasso character that flips tables and gets angry. However, it only lasts for a few seconds.

After a very strong first season, Season 2 of Ted Lasso has very high expectations. When discussing the new season with Collider, Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton, said “Well, universally, I think Jason put it brilliantly … Jason [Sudeikis] has described Season 2 as The Empire Strikes Back, and I’m inclined to agree with him." That a very lofty goal, but Waddingham believes it can happen.

“We are so precious about this show that, I’m not gonna lie, I was nervous to see how - for everyone, not just my character - I was thinking, ‘Oh god, we’ve created such a honey," Waddingham stated. "How do we not let the fans down, or where they think it’ll go or whatever?’ And the brilliant thing is, the writers are on their own journey and have done us all such a service, such a great service.”

Ted Lasso tells the story of a college football coach making the jump to soccer. The character made its debut in 2013 when NBC Sports was promoting Premier League coverage. "The whole story of that first commercial was that he gets hired to coach a professional soccer team and he gets fired three days later, and we just thought it would be funny if he wasn’t cynical or angry about that, that he just loved the experience and he loved London and he loved soccer, and that he brought that home with him," Sudeikis said to Entertainment Weekly in August.

"And that eternal optimism and like 'aw-shucks' hopefulness really spoke to me in a way that I was like, 'Okay, there might be something more here.' Because it’s a really fun character to play, a really fun character to write for, and a really fun prism to see the world through." Season 2 of Ted Lasso will start streaming on Apple TV+ on July 23. The new season will feature 12 episodes instead of 10, which is the total number of episodes for Season 1.