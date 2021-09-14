‘Ted Lasso’ Stars, Writers Earn Large Paydays for Season 3

Ted Lasso is one of the most successful shows on streaming/TV right now, which has led to the cast and crew getting a considerable raise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cast and writers of Ted Lasso will earn significant pay increases for Season 3 after being in a round of contract negotiations with Warner Bros. Television. Most notably, Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character has reportedly closed a deal for a third season that will pay in the vicinity of $1 million per episode. The total includes creator fees and compensation due to him being the head writer and executive producer.

Ted Lasso showrunner Bill Lawrence is seeking an increase from the five-year, eight-figure overall deal he signed with Warner Bros. in 2018. And the writers scored salary bumps for the third season, specifically Brendan Hunt and Brett Goldstein, who also star in Ted Lasso as Coach Beard and Roy Kent, respectively. Hunt and Goldstein wrote multiple episodes for the show and are executive producers. The Hollywood Reporter says the writers began work on Season three this week (Sept. 13). There was a brief delay to the opening of the writer’s room due to the contract negotiations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When it comes to the cast, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Goldstein, Juno Temple (Keeley) and Hunt, have been ongoing where they will make $120,000 to $150,000 per episode. For Season 1 and Season 2 the cast members mentioned were making around the $50,000 to $75,000 range. Waddingham, Temple and Goldstein have closed new deals while Goldstein and Hunt have negotiated a second payday due to their work as writers.

The interesting thing about this is Season 3 is set to be the final season for the Apple TV+ series. However, Lawrence, Apple and Warner Bros. want the show to continue with the cast can have potions for subsequent seasons in their contracts. But it’s all up to Sudekis, who is away from his two children six or seven months out of the year since the show is filmed in London.

Ted Lasso will air Episode 8 of Season 2 on Friday. The Season 2 finale will air on Oct. 8, and Season 3 will likely start streaming on Apple TV+ sometime in summer 2022. Ted Lasso is nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, and the ceremony will air on Sept. 19 on CBS.