Netflix Now Streaming 2 Movies (and 1 Show) That Feature Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp has dozens of acting credits to his name, and three of them are now streaming on Netflix!

The actor made his acting debut as Glen Lantz in 1984’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, his character becoming one of the first victims in the decades-spanning horror franchise, and has since gone on to appear in dozens of movies and TV shows over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the age of streaming, watching Depp’s works is easier than ever, with many of his titles now available to stream on various platforms. In July, Netflix’s own Depp-centric catalog grew to three, the platform now home to two films and one series featuring the prolific Hollywood star.

From an early 2000s film considered to be one of the actor’s best movies to a docuseries chronicling the highly-publicized 2022 defamation trial between Depp and Amber Heard, keep scrolling to see all of the titles featuring Depp currently streaming on Netflix.

Blow (2001)

Play video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56% critics, 87% audience

Cast: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths, Paul Reubens, Jordi Mollá, and Ray Liotta

Synopsis: “In the turbulence of the 1970s, the international drug trade underwent a fast, violent and lucrative revolution – and one ordinary American was at its center. But in just a few short years, George Jung (Johnny Depp), a high-school football star single handedly became the world’s premiere importer of cocaine from Colombia’s Medellin cartel, changing the course of an entire generation. Blow is a high-velocity look at George Jung’s spectacular rise and fall.”

Black Mass (2015)

Play video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73% critics, 68% audience

Cast: Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kevin Bacon, Jesse Plemons, Peter Sarsgaard, Dakota Johnson, and Corey Stoll

Synopsis: “While his brother Bill (Benedict Cumberbatch) remains a powerful leader in the Massachusetts Senate, Irish hoodlum James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp) continues to pursue a life of crime in 1970s Boston. Approached by FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton), the lawman convinces Whitey to help the agency fight the Italian mob. As their unholy alliance spirals out of control, Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous gangsters in U.S. history.”

Depp v. Heard (2023)

Play video

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 25% critics, 11% audience

Cast: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Synopsis: “Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention and became the world’s first trial by TikTok. Showing both testimonies side-by-side for the first time, this series explores this global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.”