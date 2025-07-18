7 Movies and TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 18)

Seven more titles are joining Netflix’s streaming lineup this weekend, and they’re almost all Netflix originals.

The new TV series and films are set to begin arriving Friday, and join other July 2025 additions now streaming on the platform such as All the Sharks, A Star Is Born, and Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding.

Almost Family

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A Brazilian dad meets his match in his daughter’s Argentine in-laws — where a trip to Bariloche spirals into a comedy of local pride and competition.”

Delirium

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “When a university professor returns from a trip, he finds his young wife in a nervous breakdown that prevents her from remembering anything. The professor will have to investigate and inquire about what happened that weekend, while in a kaleidoscopic structure the traumas of the family past that led his wife to madness are revealed.”

I’m Still a Superstar

Photo Credit: Carla Oset/Netflix

Premiere Date: Friday, July 18

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “I’m still a Superestar is a nostalgic, wild, and touching portrait of a one-of-a-kind singer who stirred up a media frenzy in the early 2000s. The documentary tells the story of Yurena’s artistic beginnings – known back then as Tamara – and the entire phenomenon that turned her into a true pop icon at the start of the 2000s, following the release of her hit song No cambié and her subsequent album Superestar. With the upcoming launch of the Superestar series on Netflix, many will wonder what really happened during that time, and what has become of Yurena, Leonardo Dantés, Tony Genil, Loly Álvarez, Paco Porras, or Arlequín today.”

Superstar

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 18

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “At the turn of the century, a comet crossed the Spanish sky, shattering the laws of fame and success and dissolving the line between the popular and the underground. For a few years, the front pages and prime time were taken over by celebrities from another dimension. Creatures who, until then, seemed condemned to ridicule and contempt, who caught our attention without adapting to any kind of normality. A magical story with room for esoteric conspiracies, eternal nights, quantum bricks, multicolored supervillains and an improbability made star: Tamara.”

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 18

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “Whether it’s the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.”

Wall to Wall

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 18

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “A man who finally saves up enough to buy an apartment, only to have it turn into a nightmare with financial ruin and mysterious noises from neighboring floors.”

Eight for Silver

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, July 19

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “In the late 1800s, an outsider on a quest for redemption endeavors to stop a spate of brutal slayings befalling a French village with a dark past.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix’s streaming library will only grow this weekend, but while no titles are currently scheduled to exit, several are on the chopping block in the coming days.

Leaving 7/22/25

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/25/25

Scream VI

Leaving 7/26/25

Wynonna Earp: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 7/28/25

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Leaving 7/30/25

The Kingdom

What was added this week?

Avail. 7/14/25

Apocalypse in the Tropics (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/15/25

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/16/25

Amy Bradley Is Missing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

Avail. 7/17/25

Catalog (EG) — NETFLIX SERIES

Community Squad: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

UNTAMED — NETFLIX SERIES