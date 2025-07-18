‘Mayans M.C.’ Star JD Pardo Lands New Role

Two years after wrapping his role as EZ Reyes on FX’s Mayans M.C., JD Pardo is revving his engine and heading to Netflix.

The actor has been cast as a series regular in Trinity, Netflix’s upcoming eight-episode series from Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio.

The show, which doesn’t yet have a release date, stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a female naval officer who becomes involved with the outwardly charismatic secretary of defense, Richard Madden’s Webb Preston, only to discover he may be at the heart of a dangerous conspiracy, per Netflix’s Tudum. Pardo will star as Tom Reyes, a lieutenant commander in the US Navy.

“Like these extremely talented and handsome actors before me, it is now my turn to wear the uniform,” Pardo confirmed his casting on social media. “Btw, I think I’ll look great in white! (I know, I know…take pics or it didn’t happen) Stay tuned!”

Trinity also stars Marcia Gay Harden as Vandenburg business empire CEO and family matriarch Margaret Vandenburg, Bruce Greenwoodas Special Agent Eric Colby, Robert Wisdomas Admiral Griff Tatum, Kirk Acevedo as Captain Jock Campbell, Ben Cotton as Special Agent Jake Ryan, James Remar as President Paul Barnard, Jason Ralph as Brooks Vandenburg, and Mark O’Brien as Dr. Brian York.

Mercurio serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series, which reunites him with Madden after the two previously worked together on the Bodyguard series. Executive producers also include Jimmy Mulville for Hat Trick Mercurio and Wendy Mericle. Michael Cuesta is set to direct and executive produce the first and second episodes. The show doesn’t yet have a release window.

Trinity marks Pardo’s latest role since his stint as EZ Reyes on FX’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. Pardo also made his directorial debut on the show in the Season 5 episode “I See The Black Light.” After the series wrapped its five-season run in 2023, Pardo went on to appear in 2024’s Road House, and also had a recurring role as Tom in ABC’s High Potential. It’s unclear if he will return for Season 2, though according to TVLine, production on High Potential Season 2 has already begun, whereas filming on Trinity likely hasn’t yet begun.