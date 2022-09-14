'Ted Lasso' Star Hannah Waddingham Teases Apple TV+ Series Might Not End With Season 3





Ted Lasso Season 3 is coming to Apple TV+ in the foreseeable future. But will the third season be the last for the soccer comedy series? Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton on the show, spoke to Laverne Cox on E! Live From the Red Carpet on Monday night for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Waddingham was asked if the end is coming for Ted Lasso.

"I don't know. I actually don't know," she said, per PopSugar. "I think that it might be in terms of like an end of a story. But who knows . . . We'll put Jason [Sudeikis] in a darkened room with a notepad and a paper and go 'do it!" It sounds like Waddinngham doesn't want the show to end after Season 3 or anytime soon. But when another Ted Lasso cast member Brett Goldstein spoke to the Sunday Times in June he said the new season will be the last.

"We are writing it like that," he said at the time. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies." Goldstein spoke to reporters on Monday night after winning his second Emmy Award for his role on Ted Lasso and took a step back when it comes to the show ending. "Truly, the plan is entirely in Jason's hands. I know that all of us would happily do this for 20 years and maybe then wrap it up," Goldstein said. "In theory, we've been writing this like it's the end . . . but who knows. I'd probably get killed if I say anything else. But I also don't know!"

Season 3 of Ted Lasso began production in March, which is two months later than when production began for Season 2 in 2021. On Monday, Ted Lasso took home four Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 2, including Outstanding Comedy Series. It's the second consecutive year that Ted Lasso won the Emmy in that category. Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the second time in as many years. After winning the Emmy, Sudeikis was asked if the show will get a fourth season.

"I don't know, it's up to more factors than myself," he told reporters, per Deadline. "The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility. I couldn't say yes or no."