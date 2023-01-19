'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Everything to Know

New episodes of Ted Lasso are coming soon. Apple TV+ just shared some good news about the popular sports comedy series as Season 3 will be released later this year. The streaming service also revealed a first-look photo to show fans what they can expect from the new season. Season 2 ended with Nate (Nick Mohammed) leaving AFC Richmond to be on the coaching staff for West Ham United. In an interview with Discussing Film, Mohammed talked about Nate's big character arc. "I knew [about Nate's arc] quite early on when we were filming season one of Ted Lasso, he said. "I remember quite distinctly being sat with Jason [Sudeikis] while filming season one, and he outlined the arc for Nate across three seasons. This was before the renewal for seasons two and three. They had those character arcs mapped out for everyone, not just Nate. It was quite clear early on that season two was going to be the sort of Empire Strikes Back of the series. The darker season for me. Effectively, it's sort of a villain origin story." Here's a look at everything to know about Season 3 of Ted Lasso.

First Look (Photo: Apple TV) The first look photo shows Nate and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) facing off. Nate clearly has some hatred toward Ted as he felt underappreciated at AFC Richmond. But it was Ted that gave Nate a chance to be a coach.

Release Date (Photo: Apple TV) Apple TV+ annoucned that Ted Lasso Season 3 will be released in the spring. Fans had to wait a little longer for the new season since Season 1 debuted on Aug. 14, 2020, while Season 2 premiered on Jul 23, 2021.

Production Began on Valentines Day (Photo: Apple TV+) Production on Season 3 began in February, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, she said that filming will begin on Valentine's Day which "is rather lovely."

Is Season 3 the Final Season? (Photo: Apple TV) This is a question fans have been asking since the story was only set to have three seasons. When Sudekis appeared on Entertainment Tonight in October. He said, "I feel like a real coach when I have to tell folks you can't look at Season 4 when we're in the middle of Season 3. We can't worry about the championships when we're in the first round of playoffs, you know?"

AFC Richmond is Back (Photo: Apple TV) While we don't know what exactly will happen in Season 3, the end of the second season gave us a good idea of how things will go. AFC Richmond is promoted after being relegated at the end of Season 1. While that's good news for Ted Lasso's squad, the team did lose a key member in the process.

Nate Moving On (Photo: Apple TV) Nate is now the coach at West Ham United after leaving AFC Richmond during the final match. Nate was frustrated with his role on AFC Richmond's staff and made sure Ted knew it. Odds are West Ham and AFC Richmond will battle on the pitch sometime in Season 3.

In the Dark (Photo: Apple TV) For the most part, the stars of Ted Lasso aren't sure what will happen to their characters in Season 3. "I don't know huge amounts of what's going to happen to Keeley, but there's something very special about that too, because it means you're kind of living life as Keeley for five months and you can't predict the future too much," actress Juno Temple told Town&Country. "You have to live and be in the moment. And I think that's a really smart way of going about it because it means you have to be present with your character."