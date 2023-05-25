'Ted Lasso' Series Finale Fan Event Canceled

A Ted Lasso finale event that is scheduled to take place on May 30 at the Paley Center has been canceled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reason for the cancelation has to do with the ongoing writer's strike, but the Paley Center for Media informed ticket holders Thursday that the event, which included a screening of the Season 3 (and possibly season) finale and subsequent panel with the cast including Jason Sudeikis (Ted) and Brendan Hunt (Beard), has been called off due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The Hollywood Reporter was told the strike played a central role in the decision. Sudeikis and Hunt are writers on the series, and the Writers Guild of America has asked its members to not take part in press events that were organized by studios that are members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Ted Lasso is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television for Apple, and they are all members of AMPTP, the group that is going against the WGA in the strike.

The penultimate episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 premiered on Apple TV+ on Wednesday and set up a possible series finale. In the episode, Ted is seen talking to Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and is about to reveal something big before it cuts to the credits. Viewers could see Ted leave AFC Richmond and return to the U.S. to spend more time with his son. Apple TV+ has not announced the future of the series, but co-creator Bill Lawrence has said that the story is three seasons long.

Ted Lasso has been one of the most successful shows on Apple TV+. During its run, the sports series has earned 40 Emmy nominations and 11 wins. Sudeikis has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in the last two years, while Waddingham and Brett Goldstein have earned Emmys for their supporting roles. Ted Lasso has also won Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this month. Sudeikis talked about visiting the White House to promote Ted Lasso. "I'd been in a fake Oval Office a number of times," he said, "and so there's a little bit of me that's nonplussed by it and just holding my s— together. And I'd met the president when he was vice president and he's a very warm guy. It's like meeting your good friend's father or your young friend's grandfather. He just makes you feel at home and that home just happened to be the White House for that afternoon."