'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Keeley and Nate Deal With Challenges in Episode 10

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 10 spoilers ahead. We are closer to the end of the third (and possibly final) season of Ted Lasso, and AFC Richmond is on a roll, winning its last 10 matches. But for the 10th episode of Season 3, the club takes a break from league play so that some of the players can spend time with their national teams. The episode also focused on Keeley (Juno Temple) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) as they deal with big moves in their lives.

Keeley discovers that Jack's (Jodi Balfour) venture capital firm has pulled funding for KJPR and it's shutting down in two days. This puts Keeley in a bad place, leading her to Mae's pub where she receives some barroom advice from the owner. Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) tries to contact Keeley the entire episode, but Keeley doesn't respond until Rebecca is in a meeting with other team owners with Edwin Akufo (Sam Richardson) about forming a new super league. When Rebecca finally meets up with Keeley, she tells her everything, and Rebecca offers to fund her company.

And while Rebecca and Keely are talking, Rebecca sees Roy (Brett Goldstein) wearing Keely's robe, implying they slept together. Before Rebecca came over, Roy visited Keeley and gave her a letter. Since Keeley couldn't read Roy's handwriting, Roy read the letter which said, "I want you to know something: You never did anything wrong. It was all me. I was stuck in my own s—, and I didn't want to cause you any harm with it, so I pulled away. But you are, and always will be, Keeley F— Jones. And If I ever did anything at all that made you feel like that wasn't true, I'm so sorry. I love you."

Things might be heading in the right direction for Keeley, but Nate is at a crossroads as he's no longer the manager at West Ham. While it's not clear why Nate is no longer the manager, Rupert (Anthony Head) tells Rebeccas that Nate wasn't ready for the big time. A depressed Nate sneaks into his parent's house to recover and starts playing his old violin. He then talks to his dad, Lloyd, (Peter Landi) and the two argue about how Lloyd used to bring Nate down for not using his full potential. Lloyd tells Nate that he wants him to be happy and was wrong for pushing him too hard. The conversation with his father led to Nate issuing an apology to Will (Charlie Hancock) for the way he treated him while he was at AFC Richmond. Could this mean Nate finally talks to Ted (Jason Sudeikis) about everything that has happened?

As mentioned earlier, Rebecca is invited to meet with other owners and Edwin about forming a super league. Rebecca is against it because it would lead to smaller clubs being nonexistent. The owners agree, which leads to Edwin presumably throwing food at them before storming off. Rupert and Rebecca share a laugh about the ordeal before he tries to kiss her. Rebecca pushes him away before leaving the room.

Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) was looking to play for the Nigerian national team but was not selected despite playing well during AFC Richmond's hot streak. Later in the episode, viewers learn that Edwin kept Sam off the team by paying officials off. Edwin is still angry that Sam declined to play for his team in Season 2 and will do everything and anything to ruin his life.