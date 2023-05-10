'Ted Lasso' Season 3: AFC Richmond Comes Together for Troubled Teammate in Episode 9

Ted Lasso Season 3, Episode 9 spoilers ahead. The ninth episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 may have set up some big things for the season finale. But the focus of this week's episode was Colin's (Billy Harris) relationship with Isaac (Kola Bokinni), who found out Colin is gay after taking his phone to ensure that he was deleting pictures as ordered. Throughout the episode, Isaac says little to nothing to Colin and even refuses to touch hands with him during AFC Richmond's pre-match huddle.

During the match, things get worse when Isaac screams at Colin for missing a play that led to a goal for Brighton & Hove Albion. And when the teams got to locker rooms at halftime, Isaac goes to the stands to go after a fan who used a homophobic slur. Isaac gets hit with a red card, and when he gets to the locker room, he shouts, "What if one of us is gay?! We shouldn't have to deal with this s—!" before leaving. This leads to the team thinking that Isaac is gay, but Colin steps in to reveal what Isaac was talking about.

The episode doesn't show Colin coming out to the team but just shows their reaction. All of them show support for Colin, which leads to Ted (Jason Sudeikis) attempting to compare Colin's sexuality to the Denver Broncos Super Bowl run in 1997 and 1998. What Ted was trying to tell Colin is that they care about him as a person and you don't have to be alone anymore.

At the end of the episode, Isaac goes to Colin's home and says that he was upset with him because he never told him the truth. But Colin replied, "I was 99 percent sure you'd support me, but the 1 percent chance that you wouldn't scared the s— out of me." The two then play FIFA, and Colin tells Isaac that he loves him. Colin then says "You can't say it, can you?" "No," Isaac replies. "But you know I do, yeah?"

Isaac's talk with Colin is ignited when Roy (Brett Goldstein) talks with him in the locker room. And that came after Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) scolded Roy for blowing off a press conference despite Rebecca asking him to do it. Rebecca tells Roy that get out of his own way and go after what you want, which likely means she was talking about his relationship with Keely (Juno Temple) who is now single after Jack (Jodi Balfour) called things off. The speech also led to Roy doing the press conference after AFC Richmond's win over Brighton & Hove Albion and telling reporters about Isaac's motive for going into the stands.

While all that is going on, Nate (Nick Mohammed) introduces Jade (Edyta Budnik) to Rupert (Anthony Head). Rupert seems to be a little too interested in Jade, which is not a surprise considering he can't stay faithful. And he tries to get Nate to cheat on Jade by inviting him out for a "guy's night" only to spend time with two women. Nate tells Rupert that something came up and goes to Jade's home where they embrace.

New episodes of Ted Lasso stream every Wednesday on Apple TV+.