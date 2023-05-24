'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Mothers Take Over Episode 11

Ted Lasso Season 3 Episode 11 spoilers ahead. The penultimate episode of Ted Lasso Season 3 has arrived, and a lot of questions were answered before the season (and possible series) finale that will premiere next Wednesday on Apple TV+. The episode focuses on mothers and starts with Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) mother Dottie (Becky Ann Baker) being seen for the first time. Ted is surprised to see his mother since she came unannounced. Ted asks Dottie to stay with him, and she ends up going to AFC Richmond's practice to visit everyone. They all love Dottie, which leads to Ted being anxious.

Ultimately Ted is not sure why Dottie came to the UK, leading him to confront her about it towards the end of the episode. Ted lashes out at his mother for not being there for him when his father died. Dottie apologizes to Ted and says she didn't know what to do other than pretend everything was okay. But she also tells Ted that his son misses him. Ted knows this, but hearing it from his mom could lead to him making a big decision.

While Ted is dealing with his mother, Jamie (Phil Dunster) visits his mom (Leanne Best) ahead of AFC Richmond's match against his former club Manchester City. Jamie is an emotional mess because of this and decided to talk to his mom about it. Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) follow Jamie to his mother's house and spend time in Jamie's childhood bedroom while Jamie talks to his mom about his dad (who he punched in Season 2). She tells him that she hasn't heard from him for a while and he isn't going to change. The talk works as Jamie leads AFC Richmond to a huge win over Manchester City, and the club is now a step closer to winning the Premier League.

Nate (Nick Mohammed) watches the match while working at his favorite restaurant A Taste of Athens. Near the beginning of the episode, Isaac (Kola Bokinni), Colin (Billy Harris) and Will (Charlie Hiscock) go to the restaurant to visit Nate and ask him to come back to AFC Richmond, which is a little surprising since they were all mad at Nate a few months earlier after learning he destroyed the "Believe" sign. Nate declines due to how he ended things there, but Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) later visits Nate and tells him how Ted helped him when he got out of prison and kept him out of prison after stealing his car. Because of that, Coach Beard is willing to give Nate a second chance and invites him to return to the team.

This was an important move for the club because of what Ted does at the very end of the episode. Ted is seen talking to Rebecca (Hannah Wadingham) and is about to reveal something big before it cuts to the credits. While this hasn't been confirmed, Ted probably told Rebecca that he's going back to Kansas once the season ends, leaving the door open for Nate to take over. It looks likely we are in for an emotional season finale.