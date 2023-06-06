Did Apple Just Tease a 'Ted Lasso' Possible Spinoff?

Fans have still not recovered from the emotional series finale of Ted Lasso, and Apple TV+ already seems to be teasing a spinoff. Of course, viewers know that the show left many doors open for potential sequels, spinoffs and successors to the beloved sports series, but Apple added to that on Tuesday morning with a subtle tweet. It simply included a frame from the finale and an accompanying quote.

Fair warning: there are spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 3 finale ahead. Tuesday's tweet included a photo of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) standing side-by-side in the locker room, just as they did near the end of the series finale. The accompanying text said: "Smells like potential," which was one of the lines in the show's ending montage. If that wasn't already suggestive of a new show, Mohammed added to the suspicion by quote-tweeting the post. All he added was an emoji with a zipper for a mouth – as though he is keeping his lips zipped about some potential news.

Many fans were surprised that Ted Lasso wrapped up at the end of Season 3 when it seemed to be riding high, though it made sense for the story it had set out to tell. Still, the show was not shy about setting itself up for spinoffs, with Beard, Roy and Nate now in charge of the Greyhounds themselves and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) in place as the team's owner. It also introduced the possibility of an all-female team at the club, and of course we got a glimpse of Ted (Jason Sudeikis) back at home in Kansas coaching his son's youth soccer team.

Still, Apple has been remarkably unclear about any possible plans for a spinoff or another season of the titular show. The cast, crew and creators have taken the same approach. In a recent interview with Deadline, co-creator Brendan Hunt was asked if there would be more to come and he said: "My pat answer, that is also 100 percent true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while [and] decompressed."

The outlet also spoke with Mohammed, who actually said he does not think Nate's story necessarily needs any more screen time. He said: "We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate's story in particular just feels so complete. I feel like we don't really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I'd be very proud of it."

Ted Lasso is streaming now on Apple TV+. For now, the series is complete and there's no reliable news of any new content to come.