'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Trailer Released Ahead of March Premiere

A new trailer for Ted Lasso Season 3 has been released. The trailer shows the entire crew going through the trials and tribulations of a new soccer season. It also shows Roy and Keeley's relationship developing, Ted's reunion with his son Henry, and Nate being with his new club West Ham United. The new season of the Apple TV+ series will be released on Mar. 15, which was announced earlier this month.

The new season of Ted Lasso will focus on AFC Richmond being promoted to the Premier League and the club's challenges, including being picked to finish last in the league. "In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency," the synopsis says. "Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

It has been reported that Season 3 will be the final season for Ted Lasso. Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate, spoke to Screen Rant last year about the show's fate after the third season. "I've known about Nate's three-season arc for a good while," he said. "It was before seasons 2 and 3 were commissioned, actually. I remember quite distinctly that I sat with Jason during the filming of [episode 4,] the gala episode of season 1. I can remember him outlining, broadly speaking, the three-season season arc – and particularly season w being the kind of Empire Strikes Back sort of feel to it.

"Yeah, I've known that a while. Whether the show itself is three seasons, I think that is still yet to be decided. I actually am not privy to that information." Season 2 of Ted Lasso made history by becoming the most Emmy-winning comedy for the second year in a row with four total wins, including Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Goldstein) and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (MJ Delaney). Season 3 will feature 12 episodes with the finale airing on May 31.