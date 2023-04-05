'Ted Lasso' Season 3: AFC Richmond Battles West Ham in Episode 4

[Ted Lasso Season Episode 4 spoilers ahead.] With the addition of Zava (Maximilian Osinski), AFC Richmond has become of the best teams in the Premier League. But in Episode 4 of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso Season 3, the club has its biggest test of the season, facing Nate (Nick Mohammed) and West Ham. Everyone in the episode is feeling the pressure of the biggest match of the year, including Nate who still shows the old Nate in several scenes.

Before the match, Nate and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) meet for the first time since the final match of last season. They have some small talk in an elevator before Rupert (Anthony Head) comes arrives and tells Nate to get ready. When AFC Richmond and West Ham are on the pitch, Ted shakes Nate's hand and wishes him luck. Nate gives Ted a cold stare, which surprises Ted.

(Photo: Apple TV)

The match is tightly contested in the first half until West Ham breaks it wide open with two quick goals. At the half, Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) decided to show the video of Nate tearing the "Believe" sign to the players to get them motivated. Earlier in the episode, the players discover the sign was torn in half, leading to Trent Crimm (James Lance) looking back at the security tapes of the last match of last season, which shows Nate tearing the sign in half.

Coach Bear's and Roy's decision to show the players the video was the wrong one as the players came out angry and took out on the West Ham players. AFC Richmond played dirty in the second half, earning multiple yellow and red cards. West Ham wins the match 4-1, and Nate doesn't shake Ted's hand. However, Nate tries to talk to Ted after the match, but Rupert's assistant gets to him as Ted and the team leave.

Ted is not happy with the loss but never gets angry at Nate, nor talks about him with his coaches or Leslie (Jeremy Swift) when they have their Diamond Dogs meeting towards the beginning of the episode. What's really on Ted's mind is Sassy (Ellie Taylor) calling him "a mess" after sleeping together. Ted is not sure what to think, and it's something that he asks different people throughout the episode. One thing he does is talk to his ex-wife Michelle (Andrea Anders) about the relationship she has with Dr. Jacob. Ted said the relationship makes him angry, but he said they are "stuck together" because of their son. Ted goes on to say that he loves her, their son and their family.

One other note about the episode is Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and her encounter with Rupert. During the AFC Richmond-West Ham match, Rebecca sees Rupert with another woman who is not his wife Bex (Keeley Hazel). Rebecca tells Rupert to Bex deserves better and "stop f—ing around."