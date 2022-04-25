'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Photos Surface and Fans Are Getting Excited

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is on the way, and behind-the-scenes photos have surfaced online. In one photo, a fan is hanging out with Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham while filming in Amsterdam. In the tweet, the fan used "as many keywords" as possible so people could find it and get excited about the new season.

"Aside from my two fave people in the photo, can we give it up for the 'fit you're rocking?" one fan replied. Cos damn that is a combo." Other people commented on photo by calling the fan "MVP" or saying a three are "lovely people." In another photo, Sudeikis and Waddingham are on the set of Ted Lasso in Amsterdam. It's now known who took the photo and it's also not clear what scene the two stars are filming. But nonetheless, fans are ready for new Ted Lasso episodes.

using as many keywords as possible so people can find this by searching: ted lasso's jason sudeikis and hannah waddingham in amsterdam! (and also. me) pic.twitter.com/owx3pYZIX6 — kelly (@WeAreStarless) April 25, 2022

One person commented: "C'Mon Jason!! Dad pants. What a dumpy backside. You're killing my fantasies here man. I need to BELIEVE in the dream. Love you man." Season 3 of Ted Lasso comes after a very successful Season 2 that saw some big changes for a few characters. The season led to Ted Lasso winning a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actor's Guild Awards earlier this year.

It was reported that production on Season 3 began in March. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight back in February, Waddingham said she doesn't know what to expect from the new season. "They are just brilliant, brilliant brains, but they know better than to tell me anything at all," she said of the creative team which is led by Sudeikis.

📸 | jason sudeikis and hannah waddingham on set of ted lasso in amsterdam today!



[source unknown] pic.twitter.com/ZlSV45NGBf — Jason Sudeikis Updates (@SudeikisNews) April 25, 2022

"It's a good group," Sudeikis said of the Ted Lasso cast and crew back in September, per Entertainment Tonight. "What I'm really excited about, one of the best things about this, aside from getting to see folks in person and whatnot, is seeing all of our writers all gussied up... If anyone's gonna be partying on our behalf — if they haven't already started — it would be our writers." Ted Lasso tells the story of a former college football coach (Sudeikis) being hired to take over a soccer team from England despite having no soccer experience. But with his kindness and "believe" attitude, the team starts to rally around him, which leads to success on the pitch.