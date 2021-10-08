‘Ted Lasso’: 7 Biggest Moments From Apple TV+’s Season 2 Finale

[Ted Lasso Season 2 Finale spoilers ahead.] The season finale of Ted Lasso Season 2 was released Friday on Apple TV+, and it was a wild one, to say the least. It sets up for a very interesting third season, which should be released sometime next year. The last 12 episodes of Ted Lasso put viewers on an emotional roller coaster, and the finale left everyone with more questions than answers.

And one of the characters that left us with a lot of questions is Nate (Nick Mohammed). It was teased throughout the season, but he has now made a big move that will change the entire landscape of the show. “What’s really interesting is Nate absolutely has another journey to go on,” Mohammed told PopCulture.com this past summer. “What, I think, is fascinating about this season from Nate’s point of view is that he’s got now a little bit of confidence. He’s even got a little bit of responsibility now because he’s been promoted and in fact, there is a new kit man who’s beneath him, the job that he used to do.”

While Nate played a big role in the finale, he wasn’t the only one who made an impact. Here’s a look at the 7 biggest moments from the Ted Lasso Season 2 finale.

Nate Leaves AFC Richmond

Nate is no longer with AFC Richmond, and he left on bad terms. Instead of being an assistant coach, Nate is now the coach at West Ham United, which was bought by Rupert (Anthony Head). We knew something was up with Rupert whispered something into Nate’s ear in Episode 10.

Nate Lashes Out at Ted

Throughout the episode, Nate looked agitated with Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) and it all came out during the halftime of AFC Richmond’s match against Brentford. Nate stays with the team for the second half but when the match is over, he storms off and tears Ted’s “Believe” sign in half.

AFC Richmond Gets a Promotion

AFC Richmond ties Brentford in the match and they are promoted back to the Premier League. Nate feels Ted doesn’t belong with the team, but the players think otherwise as they are 100% all-in with the former college football coach from Kansas.

Sam Isn’t Going Anywhere

After AFC Richmond earns their promotion, Sam (Toheeb Jimoh) decides to stay with the squad and not go back to play in Africa. This is good news for the entire team, including Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) who developed a relationship with Sam before calling it off.

Keeley Gets New Job

Keeley (Juno Temple) is also moving on from AFC Richmond as she is opening her own PR Firm. When she told Rebecca the news, they were both crying but happy at the same time. Keeley has come a long way from the start of Season 1 when she was just the girlfriend of Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster).

Trent Crimm is ‘Independent’

Trent Crimm (James Lance) has been all over Ted since has hired as the coach. But once the reporter from The Independent got to know Ted, Trent began to have more respect for him. When Trent told Ted that Nate was the source of his story of the panic attack, that led to him getting fired as he revealed the source.

Ted Opens Up

Because of the panic attack story, Ted decided to open up about his anxiety to reporters. He also talked about how mental health is dealt with in sports. This is very fitting since it comes at a time where Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka made big decisions because of mental health concerns.

Social Call — Ending Explained

