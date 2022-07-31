'Ted Lasso' Season 3: Will AFC Richmond Wear New Kits?

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Season 3 of Ted Lasso will likely premiere on Apple TV+ this year, and fans hope that it's not the final season. But if there is some good to come from Season 3 it's the fact that AFC Richmond could have a new look to go along with their promotion.

Earlier this year, the Apple TV Instagram page gave a teaser of what the new kits AFC Richmond will wear this upcoming season. And in the caption, Apple TV wrote, "New season. New kits. Ted Lasso Season 3 has started production."

It makes sense for Nike to join forces with AFC Richmond considering the team was promoted to the Premier League at the end of Season 2. As mentioned by USA Today, the Premier League and Apple recently reached a $680,000 licensing agreement to bring more realism to the series. AFC Richmond's previous kit supplier was the fictional Verani Sports.

Along with AFC Richmond being promoted, Season 3 of Ted Lasso will likely feature some interesting storylines, including Nate coaching West Ham United after leaving AFC Richmond. Nick Mohammed plays Nate in Ted Lasso and was nominated for an Emmy Award last year. Shortly after learning about his nomination, Mohammed spoke to PopCulture.com about his reaction.

"I was genuinely utterly surprised," Mohammed told PopCulture at the time. "I mean, I thought that given the past with the Golden Globes and Critics Choice I was pretty certain that the show itself would get nominated and that Jason [Sudeikis] would get nominated and Hannah [Waddingham] would get nominated. But second to that, I mean, I really hoped that Brett [Goldstein] and Brendan [Hunt] would get a supporting actor nod. And Juno [Temple] as well. You don't ever really want to think of these things too much. It's just been incredible and I'm just so proud of the show."

Another storyline to watch for is Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Sam (Toheeb Jimoh). The two were in a relationship until Rebecca called it off at the end of Season 2. Sam had a chance to leave AFC Richmond to play for a club in his home country but decided to stay, which could mean he and Rebecca have a chance to get back together again.