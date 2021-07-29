'Ted Lasso' Season 2: Ted and Rebecca Diagnose Themselves in Sneak Peek Clip of Episode 2

✖

Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton don't need a therapist. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the second episode Ted Lasso Season 2, and we see Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) talk about why therapists are not helpful. Rebecca then reveals her issues, and they both agree that talking to friends is a better idea than talking to a stranger while paying them money. However, the two decided not to talk to each other about their problems.

In the first episode, AFC Richmond brings in a sports psychologist, Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sara Niles) to help with some of the player's mental issues. However, Ted is very reluctant as he's not a fan of therapists due to his experience in couple's therapy. PopCulture.com caught up with Niles and talked about being one of the new characters on the show.

"It was wonderful, but you can't help feeling like a little bit sick in the throat. Like, oh, it's the first day of school," Niles stated. "Am I going to be good enough? Was it the right decision to pick me? You get all those kinds of thoughts and you just put them aside. But Jason was... he gave me loads of information, his ideas about the character. He was really supportive, as was a lot of the writing team always checking in with us, and it was just a joy. It was so funny to be on that set and work with those people? I was thrilled."

Niles also talked about how Michael Jordan prepared her for the role. "I watched the Michael Jordan documentary," Niles said about the docuseries The Last Dance. "I was quite fascinated by the way the players were. To me, it was like Shakespeare, because you got to see how they played, their characters, what was going on, something about their personalities, what limited them and what they actually might have needed in terms of communication. It was just really interesting to watch that."

Ted Lasso had a very successful first season, leading to them being nominated for 20 Emmy Awards. The series focuses on Ted Lasso looking to lead a soccer team from Great Britain to greatness despite not having any experience in the sport. Sudeikis is nominated for three Emmys while Waddingham is up for one. Episode 2 will start streaming on Apple TV+ Friday.

