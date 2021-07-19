‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Ted Attempts Girl Talk in Sneak Peek of Season 2 Premiere

✖

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, and a sneak peek of the first episode has been released. The clip shows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) in the office. Rebecca receives a text message from a guy she's dating and immediately tells Keeley. Ted tries to get involved but the two women blow him off. The clip ends with Rebecca setting up a double date with her partner, Keely and her boyfriend Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein).

Rebecca finding love after her divorce is one of the many things fans are looking forward to in the second season of Ted Lasso, which recently earned 20 Emmy Award nominations. Back in June, Waddingham made a bold comparison when talking about Season 2 to Collider.

“Well, universally, I think Jason put it brilliantly … Jason [Sudeikis] has described Season 2 as The Empire Strikes Back, and I’m inclined to agree with him," she said. It's a big statement to make, but Waddingham is confident fans will love the second season. “We are so precious about this show that, I’m not gonna lie, I was nervous to see how - for everyone, not just my character - I was thinking, ‘Oh god, we’ve created such a honey," Waddingham stated. "How do we not let the fans down, or where they think it’ll go or whatever?’ And the brilliant thing is, the writers are on their own journey and have done us all such a service, such a great service.”

As the synopsis states: "Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience. But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits. When speaking with iNews last year, Sudeikis admitted he was not too familiar with soccer while working on the show.

"I would watch the World Cup and the Olympics but that’s it," Sudeikis said. "But I have a group of friends I lived and worked with in Amsterdam for a while and some of them really got into soccer, especially Brendan Hunt who plays Coach Beard in the series. He came into it with all that American cynicism about having ties and not using your hands, but the experience of a game bowled him over. He became a huge Arsenal fan."